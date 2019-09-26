Piravom tense after church standoff

The District Collector issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of of CrPC banning 67 persons from entering the limits of Piravom municipality after the premises of the historic Piravom St. Mary’s Church witnessed tense scenes with both factions of the Malankara Church converging at the venue, and confronting each other over the right to celebrate the Mass for the whole of Wednesday.

The Jacobite group, around 50 strong, led by parish priests celebrated the Mass inside the church in the presence of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I and Metropolitan Trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios and senior bishops.

At the same time, the Orthodox group, gathered outside the gates of the church demanding that the police provide them protection to enter the church as per the Supreme Court ruling of July 2017.

Police on guard

The police had been on guard since the Orthodox group sought police protection last week to enter the church and celebrate Mass following the Supreme Court verdict.

But the group alleged that the police colluded with the Jacobites to allow the latter’s entry into the church on Tuesday night.

The Orthodox group, under the leadership of Bishop Thomas Mar Athanasios, stuck to its stand and did not budge as the confrontation continued despite heavy showers during the better part of the day. A large posse of police personnel kept guard over the situation, that often threatened to go out of hand.

The group set up a makeshift tent outside the gates of the church to begin day-long prayers.

Orthodox priests Scaria Valakkattil, Elias Cherukad, Mathes Kanjirampara, and Mathes Vathakkattil had sought police protection to celebrate the Mass at the church at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The police had acted on the request as per the Supreme Court verdict and deployed police personnel earlier in the week to monitor the situation.

Jacobite threat

Earlier in the day, a group of Jacobite church members threatened to jump into a nearby river if the police allowed or provided protection to the Orthodox group to enter the church.

Bishop Elias Mar Athanasios of Thrissur of the Jacobite church said the group was seeking “justice”.