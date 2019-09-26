Piravom standoff: tension at church as factions firm on celebrating Mass

Tension prevailed at the historic St. Mary’s Church at Piravom as the rival Orthodox and Jacobite factions remain adamant on their right to celebrate the Mass in the early hours of Thursday.

The Jacobite group, which is remaining inside the church, said that they would not prevent believers who wish to enter the church.

A spokesperson of the Jacobite group said that they would not oppose the entry of four priests of the Orthodox group, who had received permission from the High Court for conducting religious services at the church with adequate police protection. But the entry of those who had plans to create trouble inside the church under the guise of police protection would be prevented, he said.

The spokesperson said that about 400 parish members were inside the church as on Thursday morning. More were expected to join them soon, he said.

After the Kerala High Court directed the police to arrest and remove all supporters of Jacobite faction, senior Bishops and priests agreed to abide by the directive.

Orthodox faction’s protest

The Orthodox faction has also stepped up their protest as about 500 members of the group continued their sit-in in front of the church gate. A senior priest and spokesperson of the faction alleged that the Jacobite group remained inside the church in violation of the prohibitory orders issued by the District Collector against those who threatened to foment trouble and disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the area, he said.

On the entry of four priests of the Orthodox group, the spokesperson said that the police were not taking a position that would enable the priests to enter the church and carry out the Mass. The High Court was likely to hear their petition this afternoon seeking further directives on the implementation of the court verdict that adequate police cover should be provided for the entry of the four priests belonging to the Orthodox group, he said.

The Supreme Court had lashed out at Kerala in July, asking whether it was above the rule of law and admonished the Chief Secretary for not implementing its 2017 judgment resolving a prolonged dispute between the Orthodox-Jacobite factions on the management of the Malankara’s numerous parish churches.

The Supreme Court had upheld the 1934 constitution of the church and dismissed a dozen review petitions filed by the Jacobite faction in a decision which impacted over 2,000 parish churches and 30 million followers of the Malankara church across the world.