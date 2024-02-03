GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Piravom municipal chairperson election: Left Front alleges lapses on the part of returning officer

February 03, 2024 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Front in Piravom municipality, which had suffered a setback on Wednesday after the election of Congress candidate as chairperson in a draw of lots following a tie, exuded confidence after it alleged that the returning officer had violated rules by declaring United Democratic Front candidate Jincy Raju as the winner.

Quoting the Kerala Municipality Act and rules for the election of chairperson and deputy chairperson, Left Front councillors said the returning officer had declared the Congress candidate as elected, though the lot picked up had the name of Julie Sabu, the chairperson candidate of the Communist Party of India.

Ajesh Manohar, CPI(M) councillor representing Edappallichira ward, said the rules stated that the returning officer should declare the name of the candidate mentioned in the lot picked up as the winner. The lot had the name of Ms. Sabu. However, the returning officer declared the Congress candidate as the winner.

The Left Front submitted a complaint before the State Election Commission against the alleged error and requested it to declare the Left Front candidate as the winner. The returning officer was not available for comment despite multiple attempts.

