Pipes being removed from Anayara

July 05, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Work expected to be completed by Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

Work is progressing at Anayara for removing the 600 mm mild steel sewage pipeline.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine’s office said.

The work for laying the 900 HDPE casing pipe is also in progress in the area. After the horizontal directional drilling machine, which was repaired recently, developed fresh technical problems, the Kerala Water Authority decided to install the casing pipe underground using another machine. It was also decided to remove the 600 mm pipeline, which passes inside the casing pipe, from the locality where it had been causing inconvenience to the public.

