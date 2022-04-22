Pipeline repair work completed (with pic)

Work in progress to replace the damaged portion of KWA pipeline at Thakazhi on Friday.

The work to repair the damaged pipeline at Thakazhi has been completed.

Officials of the Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) said on Friday that the pumping would start soon. "We have fixed the leak and are in the process of restoring normal water supply in Alappuzha municipality and nearby areas," said an official here.

The pipe burst on Tuesday, and it was the 70th leak on pipelines under the Alappuzha drinking water project in less than five years. A majority of the leaks occurred on 1.5-km pipelines at Thakazhi and Kelamangalam. The latest burst damaged a portion of the Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla road and disrupted water supply to thousands of households in the Alappuzha municipality and eight nearby grama panchayats.

The Alappuzha drinking water project was executed by the Kerala Water Authority with Central assistance under the UIDSSMT in 2017.