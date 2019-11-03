Pipe burst hits water supply in Alappuzha

Thousands of residents in Alappuzha municipality and eight nearby panchayats have been left without water since Wednesday evening after a pipe burst at Thakazhy.

The latest burst has affected around 2.5 lakh families.

Officials said that they were awaiting permission from the Public Works Department (PWD) to dig up a portion of the road to fix the leak.

“We have already approached the PWD. On Saturday, they informed us that the permission for digging the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla road will be granted after discussing the matter with the Kerala Road Fund Board and the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. Once the consent is given, we will take steps to fix the leak and restore the water supply,” said, A. Sheeja, project manager, Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT).

The Alappuzha drinking water project was executed with Central assistance under the UIDSSMT.

Laid in 2017

As part of the project, 300-km new pipeline was laid.

The project was launched in 2017.

However, pipelines under the drinking project have burst more than 40 times, including 30 major bursts at Thakazhy, in the past two-and-a-half years, disrupting the water supply. An amount of ₹1.5 crore has been spent so far to repair the damaged portions.

The failure to prevent recurring pipe bursts has irked the residents. According to officials, the only permanent solution to the issue is to replace around 1 km of pipeline at Thakazhy.

“The government has accorded administrative sanction to replace the pipeline at Thakazhy. The work will be taken up after getting technical sanction,” said an official.

The work is expected to cost ₹14.7 crore.

Road damaged

Meanwhile, PWD officials said that frequent bursting of pipeline and digging of road for taking up repair works had damaged the reconstructed Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla road.