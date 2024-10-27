‘Pinkathon’ raises breast cancer awareness among women in north Kerala

‘Pinkathon’, a breast cancer awareness rally and public campaign recently held by a host of organisations, has successfully reached out to 1,500 women in north Kerala.

Avni Skandhan, a radiologist, who was part of the organising team, said that over 4,500 people participated in 30 rallies held across Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Mahe. Lions International had teamed up with organisations and activists such as Kudumbashree, Accredited Social Health Activists, anganwadi workers, the National Service Scheme, the National Cadets Corps, and the women’s wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the purpose. The campaign also had the support of the Malabar Institute of Medical Science and the Malabar Cancer Care Society. Of the 1,500 people screened, 15 were suggested further medical check-ups.

Dr. Skandhan said the attempt was to educate women and their family members and create awareness among them about breast health and breast cancer. Leaflets for self-breast examination were distributed to all the participants, who were drawn from various strata of society, she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.