Pink security zones for women at Thrissur Pooram 

April 26, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur City police will arrange Pink Safety Zones near Swaraj Round for women during Thrissur Pooram.

“The Pink Safety Zones will have facilities for women, lactating mothers and elderly women. There will be space for breastfeeding and use of toilets. Women can also take rest at such centres,” said Ankit Ashokan, City Police Commissioner.

Such temporary safety zones will function at public offices, private offices, schools and colleges near Swaraj Round. The service of women police personnel will be available. “We are also trying to serve light refreshments with the support of voluntary organisations. Women’s cell inspector P.V. Sindhu is in charge of the centres,” said Mr. Ashokan.

For more information and help, contact Thrissur City police women’s cell – 0487 2420000; women police station – 0487-2420720 or or police control room – 0487-2424193.

