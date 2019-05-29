Pink police patrol begins in Wayanad

After its successful implementation in major cities in the State, the Police Department launched the Pink police patrol in Wayanad on Wednesday for enhancing the safety of women and children in public places.

A five-member squad of woman police, under a woman sub-inspector, has been constituted for the purpose. The police personnel will be present at bus stops, schools, colleges and other public places. Patrol vehicles will be deployed in areas that have high presence of women and will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They will assist women, children and senior citizens travelling on buses. The Pink patrol team will operate under the supervision of the District Police Chief.

The service of the Pink beat would be available only in the district headquarters limits in the initial phase, but it would be extended to other municipal headquarters in the district in the future, District Police Chief R. Karuppasami said. The services of the pink patrol can be sought on 9497987202.