Pineapple prices move up as demand increases

With production remaining low, farmers unable to reap benefits

Pineapple prices are moving up with summer season demand rising in the north Indian cities.

The price of the raw fruit had gone up to ₹39 and ₹41 a kg and ripe fruit fetched up to ₹44 a kg, said John Varghese, pineapple merchant at Vazhakulam.

However, farmers are disappointed that production has come down drastically owing to the drought-like conditions prevailing now. Production had come down drastically, said veteran farmer Baby John. He said pineapple production during the recent months had been just about 25% of the normal. While daily availability during the past years used to be about 1,200 tonnes a day, it had come down to about 400 tonnes a day, he said.

Dearth of hands

Farmers had also faced a shortage of working hands following restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic. However, they feel that with the curbs being lifted, more workers will be available soon.

Mr. John said it would be difficult for farmers to make up for the losses they had suffered over the past two years. The pandemic period had seen major losses to farmers, leading to financial liabilities, he said.

Pineapple farmers are of the view that the coming weeks, especially the Ramzan season, will see a rise in demand. But since production levels were low and farmers would not be able to reap the benefit of the higher demand, said Mr. John. He said the availability of other fruits such as mango would push down the price of pineapple.

Fertilizer shortage

Meanwhile, farmers fear that there could be a shortage of fertilizers because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. There had been a disruption in the supply chain of products like potash and this could affect the availability of fertilizers, Mr. John said.

The farming sector in the State has been facing a shortage of fertilizers in the recent past in the wake of rising costs as well as the spiralling cost of imported raw materials such as ammonia, phosphoric acid, rock phosphate, sulphuric acid, potash, rock phosphate and sulphur.