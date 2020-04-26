Kerala

‘Pineapple challenge’ to be extended

More cool season vegetables to be procured from all districts

The Agriculture Department plans to extend the ‘pineapple challenge’ and procurement of cool-season vegetables to all districts to help farmers, Agriculture Minister V. S. Sunil Kumar said.

The initiatives had been launched in select districts to help farmers sell their produce after the COVID-19 pandemic affected exports.

The ‘pineapple challenge’ was launched in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

The pineapples were sold through outlets opened by the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK).

Farmers in Idukki

Similarly, the department is planning to sell cool-season vegetables grown in Vattavada-Kanthalloor and Devikulam in Idukki district through Horticorp. This will benefit farmers who grow cabbage, cauliflower, carrot, beetroot and also passion fruit. Since the border with Tamil Nadu remains closed due to the pandemic, the government intends to procure maximum volume of vegetables from Idukki and make them available across the State, the Minister said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 10:35:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/pineapple-challenge-to-be-extended/article31439402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY