Pinarayi’s campaign cut-out destroyed in Dharmadam

A huge cut-out of Left Democratic Front candidate and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was found destroyed on the Thalassery-Anjarakandy road near the new bridge at Mambaram in Dharmadam constituency on Monday morning.

Local residents found the cut-out, which was put up during the election campaign, destroyed. Mr. Vijayan’s road show held in Dharmadam constituency on Sunday had drawn huge crowds.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) local committee leaders alleged that RSS activists were behind the incident. They accused the RSS of trying to provoke clashes during the polls after they were shaken by the popular support of the Chief Minister and the LDF government.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan alleged that the campaign flex was destroyed as part of a planned attempt to create violence during the elections. Strongly condemning the action, he alleged that evil minds were behind it.