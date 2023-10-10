ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi writes to External Affairs Minister

October 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

He expressed his concern over the plight of Indians in Israel, a good number of them—at least 7,000—being from Kerala.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar expressing his concern over the plight of Indians in Israel, a good number of them—at least 7,000—being from Kerala.

He said that the continuing hostilities in the region was putting these civilians to extreme hardships, causing their families to be in a state of extreme anxiety.

Mr. Vijayan, in his letter, requested Mr. Jaishankar to intervene in every manner possible so that the safety of the Indian citizens were assured.

