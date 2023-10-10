Pinarayi writes to External Affairs Minister

October 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar expressing his concern over the plight of Indians in Israel, a good number of them—at least 7,000—being from Kerala.

He said that the continuing hostilities in the region was putting these civilians to extreme hardships, causing their families to be in a state of extreme anxiety.

Mr. Vijayan, in his letter, requested Mr. Jaishankar to intervene in every manner possible so that the safety of the Indian citizens were assured.