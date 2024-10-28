Pinarayi Vijayan’s statements are racist and communal, says SDPI

Social Democratic Party of India State vice-president P. Abdul Hameed has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s “racist” and “communalist” statements aimed at gaining political mileage in the upcoming bypolls will aggravate social polarisation in the State.

He told the media here on Monday that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was following the path of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in communally dividing Kerala. Mr. Vijayan had been trying to regain the Hindu votes that his party lost in the Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Hameed alleged that the Chief Minister expressing his anti-Muslim views while releasing CPI(M) State committee member P. Jayarajan’s anti-Muslim and misleading book exhibited his evil intentions.