Pinarayi Vijayan’s discharge will delay Lavalin trial: CBI

There is ample material to prima facie show criminal conspiracy in the SNC Lavalin corruption case and the discharge of Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, will adversely impact and delay the trial, the Central Bureau of Investigation has told the Supreme Court.

The CBI, which investigated the case, said the Kerala High Court accused the agency of adopting a “pick-and-choose” policy in naming certain persons as accused. But in fact it was the court which employed a pick-and-choose policy by discharging certain accused persons while leaving the rest of the chargesheeted persons to face trial.

“All decisions [in the SNC Lavalin deal] were taken with the knowledge of all the accused persons named in the chargesheet... Discharge of the accused may lead to miscarriage of justice and delay the trial,” the CBI petition contended.

“It is a matter of fact that there was ample material to prima facie show conspiracy in the matter, which may have been appreciated at the stage of trial only,” the CBI said.

The agency asked how the High Court could hold there was criminal conspiracy on the one hand, but then go ahead and discharge certain accused persons.

The Kerala High Court, on August 23, discharged Mr. Vijayan, K. Mohanachandran, former principal secretary, Department of Power and A. Francis, then joint secretary in the same department. However, it dismissed the discharge petitions of K.G. Rajasekharan Nair, then Member (Accounts) of the Kerala State Electricity Board, and M. Kasthuri Ranga Iyer, who was Chief Engineer (Generation) in the Board.

Loss to KSEB

All the accused, except the three discharged, will now face trial for causing a loss of ₹86.25 crore in the KSEBs contracts with Lavalin, a Canadian entity, for the renovation and modernisation of Pallivasai, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in Idukki, Kerala.

The work was awarded to Lavalin, which was only a consultancy firm, without inviting any tenders, for ₹243.74 crore. By the time work was completed, the costs had gone up to ₹374.5 crore. Besides KSEB failed to execute a binding agreement with Lavalin for a grant of ₹98.3 crore for the construction of the Malabar Cancer Centre.

A criminal case was registered on February 12, 2007, and CBI filed its chargesheet on June 12, 2009.