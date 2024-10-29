GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pinarayi Vijayan trying to divert attention from criticisms over RSS links: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Kerala Amir P. Mujeeb Rahman was responding to Pinarayi Vijayan’s allegation that the Jamaat was trying to bring back the Caliphate rule.

Updated - October 29, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Kerala Amir P. Mujeeb Rahman has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of finding fault with his organisation to divert attention from the criticisms levelled against him over his “subservience” to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the media on Tuesday (October 29,2024), Mr. Rahman also alleged that Mr. Vijayan was spreading Islamophobia, which would damage the social fabric of Kerala society. His comments come against the backdrop of the Chief Minister criticising the Jamaat while releasing a book on Islam in Kerala and political Islam authored by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State committee member P. Jayarajan.

The Jamaat leader alleged that the Chief Minister should clarify his stand on Additional-Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar’s meeting with RSS leaders and his own comments on Malappuram district in The Hindu interview.

While responding to Mr. Vijayan’s allegation that the Jamaat was trying to bring back the Caliphate rule, Mr. Rahman said that the CPI(M) should clarify its stance on the Khalifas, who are revered the world over. He wondered how can the Communists, who have links with their fraternal organisations across the globe, criticise the Jamaat for its connections with other international outfits.

Published - October 29, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.