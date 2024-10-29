Pinarayi Vijayan trying to divert attention from criticisms over RSS links: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Kerala Amir P. Mujeeb Rahman has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of finding fault with his organisation to divert attention from the criticisms levelled against him over his “subservience” to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing the media on Tuesday (October 29,2024), Mr. Rahman also alleged that Mr. Vijayan was spreading Islamophobia, which would damage the social fabric of Kerala society. His comments come against the backdrop of the Chief Minister criticising the Jamaat while releasing a book on Islam in Kerala and political Islam authored by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State committee member P. Jayarajan.

The Jamaat leader alleged that the Chief Minister should clarify his stand on Additional-Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar’s meeting with RSS leaders and his own comments on Malappuram district in The Hindu interview.

While responding to Mr. Vijayan’s allegation that the Jamaat was trying to bring back the Caliphate rule, Mr. Rahman said that the CPI(M) should clarify its stance on the Khalifas, who are revered the world over. He wondered how can the Communists, who have links with their fraternal organisations across the globe, criticise the Jamaat for its connections with other international outfits.