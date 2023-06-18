Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala Startup Mission’s Infinity Centre in Dubai

June 18, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Sunday inaugurate the first Infinity Centre of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Dubai, rolling out a programme of setting up one-stop destinations across the world to strengthen the State’s ecosystem for nascent companies.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy will chair the ceremony at Taj, Burj Khalifa, marking the start of a series of such launchpads for Kerala’s start-ups to explore foreign markets by enabling non-resident Indians (NRIs) to help become entrepreneurs in association with the KSUM, according to a press release issued here.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, IT and Electronics Secretary Rathan U. Kelkar, KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika, Consul General of India (Dubai) Aman Puri, Lulu Group International CMD M.A. Yusuff Ali, Aster DM HealthCare MD Azad Moopen, IBS Executive Chairman V.K. Mathews, and Norka Roots Vice Chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan are expected to take part.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 3.2 crore NRIs, India tops the global list of countries hosting the largest number of migrant citizens. Adding about $78 billion in remittance to the Indian economy, they play a huge role in the development of India. Considering this, the KSUM conceived Startup Infinity as an initiative to help the NRI community set up business in Kerala and tap into the vast amount of resources to support nascent companies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.