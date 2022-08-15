Pinarayi Vijayan to hoist national flag in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hoist the national flag at the Central Stadium here at 9 a.m. on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Security has been beefed up in the State capital for the event, the police said.

Mr. Vijayan will take the salute at the Independence Day parade and present service medals and the rolling trophies to the best parade contingents.

The parade will feature 12 armed and unarmed contingents each, including the Malabar Special Police, Special Armed Police, India Reserve Battalion, Kerala Fire and Rescue Service, Sainik School, National Cadet Corps, Student Police Cadets and the Bharat Scouts and Guides.

P. Nidhin Raj, ASP, Thalassery, is the parade commander, and Biju Divakaran, Assistant Commandant, 5th Battalion, KAP, is the second-in-command. The Chief Minister will present 67 medals, including the police medals, fire service medals, and correctional service medals. He will also present one Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Pathak and four Uttam Jeevan Raksha Pathak besides the trophies for the parade contingents.

The programme will also feature an equestrian show by NCC cadets and the singing of patriotic songs by schoolchildren. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a message on Sunday, said; ''As citizens of the world's largest democracy, it is our duty to uphold the loftiest democratic values by cherishing our freedom and equality and by striving to ensure greater dignity for every citizen.''

In a message, the Chief Minister said India was shaped by democratic and anti-imperialist ideals. The Independence Day celebration is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to the values that were the driving forces behind the freedom struggle and to strengthening democracy and secularism.