Pinarayi Vijayan submits resignation to Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 May 2021 12:27 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday submitted the resignation of the Council of Ministers headed by him to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Mr. Vijayan, who reached the State capital from Dharamadom early in the day, presided over the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing Ministry headed by him. Later, he called on the Governor and submitted the resignation.

The LDF under Mr. Vijayan had swept the elections by bagging 99 of the 140 seats in the Assembly. The CPI(M) state Secretariat is scheduled to meet in the AKG Centre in the capital on May 4, Tuesday, to decide on the number of Ministers of the CPI(M) and of the coalition partners in the new ministry. This will be followed by the meeting of the Left Democratic Front to decide on the Ministers and other formalities.

The meeting to select the LDF’s Parliamentary Party Leader is likely to be held online as the risk of asking the newly elected 140 legislators to reach the capital can be avoided in view of the prevailing situation.

Official sources said the General Administration Department and the Public Works Department had been alerted to make arrangements for the swearing in ceremony. Raj Bhavan as the venue of swearing in is on account of the curbs being imposed on account of the surge of pandemic during the second wave.

In the 2016 assembly polls, the election results were declared on May 19 and Mr. Vijayan was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 25. Governor P. Sathasivam administered the oath of office and secrecy to minister-designates at the swearing-in ceremony held at Central Stadium behind the Secretariat.