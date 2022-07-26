Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan should apologise to people for SilverLine fallout: BJP

BJP State president K Surendran. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha
Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram July 26, 2022 21:27 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 11:43 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should apologise to the people of Kerala for all the violent incidents and property destruction that took place in the name of land acquisition/survey for SilverLine in the State, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

All of Mr. Vijayan’s claims over SilverLine so far have proven to be a farce and a lie now that the Union Railway Ministry has made it clear in the Kerala High Court that the Centre has not given sanction for the so-called “prestigious” project of the State government, said Mr. Surendran in a statement here on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Not only should Mr. Vijayan apologise to the people, he should also be prepared to give compensation to those who suffered losses in the violence that ensued with the police during the protests against SilverLine, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Railway’s affidavit in the High Court states that the social impact assessment (SIA) and survey for a project for which the Railway Ministry has not given sanction was an immature act on the part of the State government, he said.

The Railway Ministry has also made it clear that the money spent on the survey over SilverLine would be the total responsibility of the K-Rail corporation, said Mr. Surendran.

The State unit of the BJP is thankful to the Narendra Modi government for “saving” the people of Kerala from an ill-conceived scheme which would have had a huge adverse impact on the State’s economy and environment, added Mr. Surendran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Kerala
Bharatiya Janata Party
Read more...