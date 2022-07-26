Pinarayi Vijayan should apologise to people for SilverLine fallout: BJP

BJP State president K Surendran. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

July 26, 2022 21:27 IST

Pinarayi’s claims proven to be farce and lie: K. Surendran

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should apologise to the people of Kerala for all the violent incidents and property destruction that took place in the name of land acquisition/survey for SilverLine in the State, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

All of Mr. Vijayan’s claims over SilverLine so far have proven to be a farce and a lie now that the Union Railway Ministry has made it clear in the Kerala High Court that the Centre has not given sanction for the so-called “prestigious” project of the State government, said Mr. Surendran in a statement here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only should Mr. Vijayan apologise to the people, he should also be prepared to give compensation to those who suffered losses in the violence that ensued with the police during the protests against SilverLine, he said.

The Railway’s affidavit in the High Court states that the social impact assessment (SIA) and survey for a project for which the Railway Ministry has not given sanction was an immature act on the part of the State government, he said.

The Railway Ministry has also made it clear that the money spent on the survey over SilverLine would be the total responsibility of the K-Rail corporation, said Mr. Surendran.

The State unit of the BJP is thankful to the Narendra Modi government for “saving” the people of Kerala from an ill-conceived scheme which would have had a huge adverse impact on the State’s economy and environment, added Mr. Surendran.