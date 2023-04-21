HamberMenu
Keralites stranded in Sudan, Kerala CM seeks PM’s intervention

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the letter that many health professionals and skilled workers stranded in the African nation were from Kerala

April 21, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST

G Anand
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to evacuate Indians caught in the civil strife in Sudan.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, Mr. Vijayan said many health professionals and skilled workers stranded in the African nation were from Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan said the distressed citizens called and petitioned the Kerala government for help. The conflict has cut off their access to potable water, power, food, medicines and other basic amenities.

Mr. Vijayan said the evacuation of Indian citizens via Khartoum airport was difficult since air strikes had rendered the facility non-operational.

Moreover, several Indians, including Keralites, were caught in their job places in far-flung localities in Sudan. Mr. Vijayan requested Mr. Modi to repatriate them urgently.

He lauded Mr. Modi for the efforts taken by the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the security of Indians in Sudan.

