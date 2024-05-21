Pinarayi Vijayan lays out achievements of three years of LDF government

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that three years of the second LDF government had ushered in an era of prosperity and public peace. In a statement, Mr Vijayan said the government was entering its fourth year in power and would not let down people who had given it a second consecutive term. He mentioned the achievements of the second LDF government, including investments in widening the social security net, basic infrastructure, school education, public health and child and women welfare, on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.