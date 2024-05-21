ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi Vijayan lays out achievements of three years of LDF government

Published - May 21, 2024 10:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that three years of the second LDF government had ushered in an era of prosperity and public peace.  In a statement, Mr Vijayan said the government was entering its fourth year in power and would not let down people who had given it a second consecutive term. He mentioned the achievements of the second LDF government, including investments in widening the social security net, basic infrastructure, school education, public health and child and women welfare, on the occasion. 

