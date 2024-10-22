GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pinarayi Vijayan launches ‘Ente Bhoomi’ integrated land management system

The country’s first comprehensive land records digital system combines services of Survey, Revenue, Registration departments to offer a plethora of services, including land transfer, template system for land registration, pre-mutation sketch, liability certificate, land tax payment

Published - October 22, 2024 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Ende Bhoomi Integrated Land Information and Management System portal of the Revenue department in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Ende Bhoomi Integrated Land Information and Management System portal of the Revenue department in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally launched the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ integrated land information management system (ILIMS), the country’s first comprehensive land records digital system, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (October 22,2024).

The Ente Bhoomi portal combines the land related services of Survey, Revenue, Registration departments to offer a plethora of simplified services. The plethora of services offered includes land transfer, template system for land registration, pre-mutation sketch, liability certificate, land tax payment, fair value determination, auto mutation and location sketch.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala has made unprecedented progress in digital land survey and in offering land related services, an achievement no other state can boast of. The Ente Bhoomi land survey has become a reality with the statewide digital land survey entering its third phase.

“Land services will now be available to the public efficiently and transparently without having to go through various offices,” he said.

He pointed out that the survey of 4.8 lakh hectares of land across 35.2 lakh parcels in 212 villages has been completed thus far. The services of the Ente Bhoomi portal will be extended across all the digitally surveyed 212 villages, commencing with the Ujarulvar village, within three months.

Useful for diaspora

By initiating the digital resurvey, setting up smart village offices and introducing a Unique Thandaper Number system, the government aimed at ensuring the services of the Revenue Department benefited not just those residing in Kerala, but the State’s diaspora spread across the world. The services provided through the Revenue department’s web-portal are currently available in 10 foreign countries, viz., the U.K., the U.S., Canada, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. The facility will be extended to other countries in a phased manner.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan presided over the function. Registration Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan were also present on the occasion.

