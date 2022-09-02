Pinarayi Vijayan holds talks with M.K. Stalin

T.N. Minister hails IT initiatives in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held talks with his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin here on Friday when the latter arrived here to attend the South zone inter-State council meeting on Saturday.

An official press note issued here said the two Chief Ministers discussed several inter-State issues. Mr. Vijayan told Mr. Stalin that further talks would be held after the chief secretaries of the two States discussed the issues.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology Mano Thangaraj, who accompanied Mr. Stalin, hailed the IT initiatives in Kerala. He said a high-level delegation from Tamil Nadu would visit the State to study major initiatives such as the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology and programmes in the education sector.