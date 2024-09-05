Pinarayi Vijayan has no right to continue as Kerala CM, says Shibu Baby John

P.V. Anvar has the backing of some top leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Shibu Baby John said at a press meet here on Wednesday.

He added that Kerala politics was witnessing strange developments these days and Pinarayi Vijayan had no right to continue as Chief Minister of Kerala.

“Usually it is the Opposition that raises allegations against the government, but here an LDF Independent legislator has come up with accusations pointing towards an unprecedented deterioration. I was unsure about the credibility of P.V. Anvar and he used to insult anyone for Pinarayi Vijayan in the past. So, initially, I ignored it as his usual stunt. But after observing the Chief Minister’s latest decisions, it was clear that the allegations weren’t baseless,” he said.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister had something to hide and he was in a situation that was scary.

He added that all the officials, including M.R. Ajith Kumar and M. Sivasankar, were given unrestrained power that eventually made them corrupt. “These officials were not used for their duty, but for corruption to protect the personal interests of the Chief Minister,” he said.

