Pinarayi Vijayan extends support as expats in Norway keen on investing in Kerala

He meets members of Malayali community; govt. to study the pension system being implemented in Norway

A group of Malayalis settled in Norway on Friday expressed their wish to invest in Kerala, during a reception organised by Nanma, a Norwegian Malayali collective, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Vijayan extended all the support of the State government to their endeavours. He spoke at length about the initiatives that the government is planning to implement in the State in the coming years as part of the Nava Keralam vision, as well as on the projects implemented in the past six years.

He said that it is natural for the expatriates to expect their native State also to have the facilities that are seen in the countries they are settled in. The government and expatriate community can work together in making such wishes a reality. Although Malayalis have been present in Norway since the 1970s onwards, it was from 2000 onwards that people from the State have begun migrating in increasing numbers to the Scandinavian country.

Mr. Vijayan said that the government will study the pension system being implemented in Norway. Nanma president Sindhu Aebgin, who has been a resident of Norway for 16 years, said that it is for the first time that Kerala's Chief Minister is visiting the country. Mr. Vijayan, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy responded to queries from the audience.

The first question came from seven-year-old Sarah, who complained about the lack of waste bins in Kerala and asked the Chief Minister whether any change can be expected. Mr. Vijayan promised to bring about the changes that she wished for, and pointed out that there is still a lack of awareness in the State regarding waste management. To a question on initiatives in the education sector, he said that the government's interventions in public education has ensured the return of lakhs of students to government schools.