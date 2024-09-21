Pinarayi Vijayan deliberately delayed Thrissur Pooram investigation report: Prathapan

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T.N. Prathapan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of deliberately delaying the Thrissur Pooram investigation report by five months.

Addressing the media persons here on Saturday, he claimed that the Chief Minister instructed the report to be shelved to protect Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar, the key figure bridging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Chief Minister.

“The government and police officials have manipulated the investigation to mislead the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms. Both Devaswoms were summoned for questioning, but no substantial outcomes followed.” He asserted that this was a collusion between Mr. Ajith Kumar and the Chief Minister. It is like placing the key in the hands of a thief, he alleged.

‘Merely a facade’

Mr. Prathapan criticised that the very individual involved in disrupting the Pooram was tasked with the investigation. Claiming that the investigation into the Pooram disruptions is merely a facade, he highlighted that testimonies were taken from both Devaswoms to create an appearance of a genuine inquiry. Notably, an officer who provided accurate RTI information was suspended at the behest of the ADGP.

“The people of Thrissur have lost trust in the Chief Minister’s assurances. There should be a judicial inquiry into the Pooram disruptions,” he said. Mr. Prathapan accused the Communist Party of India (CPI) and V.S. Sunilkumar of surrendering before the Chief Minister and the ADGP.

Seva Bharathi ambulance

He questioned the purpose behind the use of the ambulance by Seva Bharathi, noting that Union Minister Suresh Gopi arrived under police protection in an ambulance. The police never asked Seva Bharathi about the use of the ambulance, he added.

