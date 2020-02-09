Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of RSS ideologue P. Parameswaran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the death of RSS ideologue P. Parameswaran, 93. The right-wing Hindu theoretician died early on Sunday at a private Ayurveda Hospital in Palakkad.

Mr. Vijayan remembered Mr. Parameswaran as a theoretician who dedicated his entire life to further his political beliefs.

Writer and columnist

Mr. Parameswaran, who enjoyed a measure of success as a writer and columnist, was perceived more as an erudite Sangh Parivar moderate who could easily reach out to persons on the opposite side of the political spectrum.

He was born at Cherthala in Alappuzha district in 1927. He did his BA (honours) in history from University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and emerged a university topper, winning a gold medal in the process.

An institution builder, Parameswaran Ji nurtured eminent institutions such as the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Vivekananda Kendra and others. I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DMo2fBiL3r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020

A bachelor, Mr. Parameswaran was drawn to the RSS brand of Hindu nationalist politics from his student days. However, he shunned the cut and thrust of realpolitik and found his niche in writing, intellectual pursuits and informed debate.

Padmashree and Padma Vibushan

Mr. Parameswaran’s book on Sree Narayana Guru was critically well-received and tasted publishing success. The Vajpayee government honoured him with the Padmashree in 2004. The Modi government followed suit in 2018 by awarding him the Padma Vibushan.

Mr. Parameswaran had served as director of the Bharathiya Vichara Kendram, a Hindu nationalist think tank, since 1982. He had also presided over the Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Parameswaran also earned admirers for his austere and spiritual way of life.

The body will be cremated at his native village in Muhamma near Cherthala on Monday.