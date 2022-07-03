Pinarayi Vijayan afraid of facing probe, says Oommen Chandy

Congress leader Oommen Chandy inaugurating a march organised by the United Democratic Front to the District Collectorate in Ernakulam on Saturday, demanding a Central investigation into the allegations raised against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Saturday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was afraid of facing an investigation into the allegations raised against him by the key accused in the gold smuggling case.

“Why is he not ready for a probe into the allegations if his hands are clean,” he asked after inaugurating the march organised by the United Democratic Front to the District Collectorate on Saturday, demanding a Central investigation, monitored by a judge of the Kerala High Court.

Mr. Chandy said the attack on the office of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and the incident at the AKG Centre were attempts to divert the public attention from the allegations raised against the Chief Minister. The police had not yet arrested those involved in the incident at the State headquarters of the CPI(M), he said.