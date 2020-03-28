Pinarayi vexed with Karnataka’s ‘no’ to removing roadblocks

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday gave vent to his frustration that Karnataka had not yet removed the embankments of earth built on their side of the inter-State border to deter traffic to and from Kerala.

He said the Kerala government's negotiations with Karnataka to allow minimal freight and ambulance movement along the arterial border roads had made little headway. He could not get through on the telephone to Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa though he had made several attempts. “Mr Yediyurappa might have been busy,” he said.

Mr .Vijayan had on Friday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation. In a letter, he had said Karnataka’s action was tantamount to a brazen violation of the Centre’s directive to keep inter-State borders open for emergency traffic and freight during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Mr. Modi had deputed Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D. V. Sadananda Gowda to resolve the issue. Mr Vijayan said he had broached the issue with Mr. Gowda.

“Mr. Gowda said he would talk with the Karnataka government and inform me about the progress. I hope there would be some progress. As of yet, earth walls are still in place on the Karnataka side of the border. If the situation continues, Kerala will have to seek the intervention of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Mr Vijayan said hundreds of patients in Kasaragod district depended on medical facilities in Mangaluru. Many were those requiring regular dialysis to survive. Karnataka should at least allow ambulances ferrying such patients to pass.

“There is mounting public anxiety in Kasaragod. Mangaluru is the nearest urban Centre. People of Kasaragod have a traditional association with the city,” he said.

Long detours

Mr Vijayan said the blockade had hit movement of freight from Karnataka to Kerala. The barriers have forced cargo lorries to take long detours.

He expressed the hope that the government would resolve issues regarding connectivity with Tamil Nadu by Sunday. Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty would meet S. P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Tamil Nadu, and Deputy Speaker, Tamil Nadu, V. Jayaraman at the Nadapoly check-post bordering Palakkad at 9 a.m.