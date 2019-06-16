Kerala

Pinarayi upset over cheer for Mohanlal

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is known for his forthright outbursts especially when crowds jeer when he speaks.

Mr. Vijayan did not hide his unhappiness when a large crowd that turned up to witness the inauguration of Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) at Nemmara on Sunday kept on cheering for actor Mohanlal.

“Mohanlal is an actor respected world over. Everyone loves him. I know why you cheer and jeer intermittently. And I know your world is small and it is limited around him,” Mr. Vijayan said in his inimitable style when the crowd cheering reached the level of heckling.

Although the Chief Minister’s remarks silenced the large group of the actor’s fans who gathered at AIMS, embarrassment was visible on many faces on the stage, including Mr. Mohanalal, who hid his emotion behind a tight face.

Several in the audience interpreted the Chief Minister’s remarks as an indirect taunt at Mr. Mohanlal, whose socio-political moves in recent times had distanced him from the Left.

