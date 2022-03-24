Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha Malabar Sangamam

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI03_24_2022_000034B) | Photo Credit: -

March 24, 2022 19:39 IST

The State conference would discuss contemporary issues affecting the Dalit community including land, education and employment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 51st State conference of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) and the Malabar Sangamam organised as part of the conclusion of the year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the organisation, at the Kozhikode beach at 4 p.m. on April 2.

At a news conference here on Thursday, KPMS State general secretary Punnala Sreekumar claimed that about one lakh people would attend a rally to mark the expansion of the organisation in north Kerala. The delegates’ meeting will be held at the Tagore Centenary Theatre on April 3.

The conference will be attended by 586 representatives from different districts, he said. Mr. Sreekumar said that his organisation supported all development initiatives including the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project. But all projects should reflect the aspirations of underprivileged members of society. Also, the State government had the responsibility to address public apprehensions on the SilverLine project.

