Pinarayi to open IDSFFK on Dec. 9

Thiruvananthapuram

04 December 2021 19:30 IST

The 13th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will be held here from December 9 to 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at 6 p.m. that day. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will preside.

The short film fete, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will be held at AriesPlex SL Cinemas’s Audi 1, 4, 5, and 6 screens. Films will be exhibited in categories such as long documentary, short documentary, short fiction, non-competition Malayalam section, international fiction, international non-fiction, animation, and music video.

The fiction and non-fiction categories will have a national-level competition, while the campus segment will have a State-level contest.

As many as 220 films, including those in the curated and homage categories, have been included in the festival.

The delegate fee for the public is ₹400, while it is ₹200 for students.

Registration can also be done offline at the delegate cell functioning at AriesPlex SL Cinemas, Kerala State Chalachithra Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran said.