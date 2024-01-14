Pinarayi to open Global Science Festival Kerala today

January 14, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Several exhibits at the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK) starting Monday at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnackal, could eventually go on permanent display - possibly in a future science city project - once the month-long mega event is over in mid-February.

The organisers of GSFK, Amuseum ArtScience and the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), have submitted a proposal in this regard to the government. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, who chairs the organising committee, said here on Sunday that a decision is yet to be taken on it.

M. Chandradathan, Mentor (Science) to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the proposal involves keeping some of the exhibits on permanent display in a small area, possibly two acres of land, which could eventually develop into a science city project. “The layout of the installations have been planned in such a manner so that a portion of the expo can be retained,” he said.

Mr. Balagopal added that the details need to be worked out. He nevertheless underscored the need for Science City-like projects in Kerala as it would be an aid to education. GSFK is aimed at instilling an appreciation of science in the people and nurturing the scientific temper, he said.

GSFK is spread over an area of over 20 acres, making it possibly one of the biggest science expos, the festival director Ajith Kumar said.

“It would take more than a day to tour the exhibition in full as there’s so much to see,” Mr. Balagopal said, encouraging visitors to come with their families. GSFK is designed as an “experience” that connects our past with the future.

Exhibits planned at the event include a full-size re-creation of HMS Beagle, the ship used by Charles Darwin, and the replica of a Tyrannosaurus rex, the organisers said.

Described by the organisers as a curated event “that explores Science through art,” GSFK will be thrown open to the public by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The month-long festival features themed science exhibitions, talks, public lectures, interactions with NASA and ISRO scientists, workshops and events for children in addition to outreach programmes. Night skywatch and tenting are planned in collaboration with the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum.

Over the next one month, eminent personalities including the Danish chemist and Nobel laureate Morten P. Meldal, American astrophysicist and NASA scientist Madhulika Guhathakurtha, Robert Potts, lecturer in creative design at the Manchester Metropolitan University and Magsaysay Award-winning conservationist Rajendra Singh will visit the festival and participate in the sessions.

Dr. Guhathakurtha, who is Lead Program Scientist, Initiatives in the Exploration Technology Directorate of NASA, will deliver the keynote address at the inauguration on Monday. Mr. Balagopal will chair the session.

For details and online booking of tickets, visit www.gsfk.org