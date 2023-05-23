Pinarayi to make ‘Total e-Governance Kerala’ declaration tomorrow

May 23, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the ‘Total e-Governance Kerala ’ declaration here on May 25, marking a major stride in Kerala’s journey towards achieving cent per cent digital literacy.

The Chief Minister will make the declaration at a function at Nishagandhi Auditorium in the State capital at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

The achievement, which comes decades after Kerala became the first fully literate Indian State and began its quest to become a fully e-literate society, has been realised through a set of policy initiatives of the government seeking to transform the State into a digitally empowered society.

Besides digitising the delivery of government services to the people by making them transparent and inclusive, total e-governance will also ensure inclusion of all sections of the society, including the less privileged and marginalised. It also enables online delivery of the whole range of government services by leveraging state-of-the-art technology and platforms. The Government has built a single window service delivery mechanism called e-Sevanam which integrates more than 800 plus government services online.

The State IT Mission has also created a set of digitised platforms and applications including e-Office File Flow, taking it down to the village office level. The delivery of key services has already been digitised, covering health, education, land revenue, documentation of properties, public distribution system and social security payouts.

An official pressnote issued by the Kerala State IT Mission said the total e-governance would also help bridge the digital divide by making digital infrastructure to all at affordable cost, which is critical in transforming Kerala into a digital society to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The roll-out of KFON (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) will be a decisive step forward in this direction, it added.