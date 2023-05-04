Pinarayi to leave for U.S., Cuba on June 8

May 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Administration department (Political) (GAD) has green-flagged an official visit by a State government delegation headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the United States of America and the Republic of Cuba from June 8 to June 16, subject to clearances from the Ministries concerned in the Government of India.

The delegation will attend the Loka Kerala Sabha-Pravasi Sangamam in connection with the second anniversary of the State government. It will also hold talks with senior World Bank officials.

Team members

Speaker of Kerala Assembly A.N. Shamsheer; Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal; V.K. Ramachandran, vice chairman, Kerala State Planning Board; V.P. Joy, Chief Secretary; K. M. Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister; Venu Rajamony, Officer on Special Duty (External Cooperation), Government of Kerala; Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries; K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, Finance (Resources) secretary; Snehil Kumar Singh, Staff Officer to Chief Secretary; and V.M. Suneesh, Personal Assistant to Chief Minister, will travel to the U.S.

Health Minister Veena George and Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, will join the Chief Minister’s team in Cuba on June 13.