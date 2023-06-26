ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi to inaugurate infra projects on Karyavattom campus

June 26, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a slew of infrastructure facilities on the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University on Wednesday. These include a EMS Hall, Translational Research and Innovation Centre, Sree Vidhyadhiraja Chattambi Swamy International Centre for Study and Research, and A.R. Raja Raja Varma Translation Study Centre.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will formally inaugurate the Microwave Material Laboratory building and also lay the foundation stone for the Ayyappa Panicker Memorial Foreign Languages building. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will launch the first phase of the School of Communication and Information Sciences building and Centre for Academic and Professional Training (C-APT) on the occasion.

Culture Minister Saji Cherian and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will also participate in the function.

CONNECT WITH US