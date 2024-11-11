 />
Pinarayi thwarted chances of Dalit person becoming CM in future, alleges Kuzhalnadan

Published - November 11, 2024 09:37 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

With the State gearing up for the November 13 bypolls, the Opposition Congress has triggered a fresh political debate by accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan  of hindering the possibility of a  Dalit person becoming the Chief Minister of the State in the future.

By sending senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan to the Lok Sabha in the last Parliamentary election, the Chief Minister and the CPI(M) had blocked the possibility of a Dalit person becoming the future Chief Minister, said Congress leader and Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

Raising the issue during an election campaign at Chelakkara, Mr. Kuzhalnadan sought a reply from the Chief Minister in this regard. He said there was no Minister belonging to the Scheduled Caste in the present Cabinet, a first in the history of the State.

The party also claimed that voters of Chelakkara would discuss the matter.

Condemning the allegation, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said Mr. Kuzhalnadan was trying to trigger communal sentiments for electoral gains.

(with inputs from PTI)


