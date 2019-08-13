Pinarayi takes stock of flood relief work

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that officials should be vigilant while running flood relief camps.

Addressing a review meet here on Tuesday on the progress of flood relief operations in the district, Mr. Vijayan said the camp operators should provide courage to the flood-affected. Local administrative bodies should make active interventions to ensure hygiene in each camp, he added. Mr. Vijayan asked the officials of local bodies take steps to clean flooded houses before people returned to their homes from camps. He directed the officials to ensure the availability of drinking water to the flood-affected either by cleaning open wells or by supplying drinking water using tanker lorries.

“All steps have been adopted to provide compensation to those who have lost houses and properties in rain-related calamities in a time-bound manner,” said Mr. Vijayan, adding that special facilities should be given to those had lost houses and properties in landslips.

Mr. Vijayan assured all government support to the flood-affected for their survival.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Additional Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, State Police Chief Loknath Behera, Revenue Principal Secretary V. Venu, District Collector A.R. Ajayakumar and senior officials of various departments and people’s representatives attended the meeting.