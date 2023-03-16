Pinarayi, Stalin to inaugurate centenary celebrations of Vaikom Satyagraha jointly on April 1

March 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The State-level inauguration of the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations will be jointly done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin at Vaikom on April 1.

As part of celebrating the 603-day-long struggle, the Department of Culture will organise different programmes in association with various government departments and institutions across the State. The valedictory function of the event too will be held at Vaikom.

To organise the celebrations, a State-level organising committee has been formed with the Chief Minister as the Chairman and the Minister of Culture as the Working Chairman

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, Nair Service Society general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair, Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha general secretary Punnala Sreekumar, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, C.K. Asha, MLA, and Vaikom municipal chairperson Radhika Shyam are the vice-chairpersons while Chief Secretary is the general convener. The Secretary of the Department of Culture is the vonvener.

Meanwhile, organising committees will be formed in all districts with the district panchayat presidents as chairman and the District Collector as convener.