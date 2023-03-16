Pinarayi, Stalin to inaugurate centenary celebrations of Vaikom Satyagraha jointly on April 1

March 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The State-level of the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary celebrations will be jointly inaugurated by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin at Vaikom on April 1.

As part of celebrating the 603-day-long struggle, the Department of Culture will organise different programmes in association with various government departments and institutions across the State. The valedictory function of the event too will be held at Vaikom.

To organise the celebrations, a State-level organising committee has been formed with the Chief Minister as the Chairman and the Minister of Culture as the Working Chairman

SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair, KPMS general secretary Punnala Sreekumar, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, C.K. Asha, MLA, and Vaikom municipal chairperson Radhika Shyam are the vice-chairpersons while Chief Secretary is the general convener. The Secretary of the Department of Culture is the Convener.

Meanwhile, organising committees will be formed in all districts with the District panchayat presidents as Chairman and the District Collector as convener.