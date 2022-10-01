Pinarayi, Stalin call for united fight to uphold federalism, secularism and social justice

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising a fervent call for a united fight to uphold the principles of federalism, secularism and social justice, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday reiterated that the fight is important to preserve the country's unity and integrity.

In what became a repeat of the united call made by the two Chief Ministers at the CPI(M) party congress earlier this year, the seminar on 'Federalism and State-Centre Relations' organised as part of the 24th State Conference of the Communist Party of India (CPI) also witnessed sharp criticism of the BJP-led Union government's attitude towards the States.

Mr. Stalin said the united fight will not stop until the Indian Constitution is amended to be truly federal from the current status of being quasi-federal.

"We are speaking not only for the the States where the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or the CPI(M) is in power. We speak for the BJP-ruled States too as they are also in danger. Now, the BJP-RSS combine is making a chorus of one nation, one election, one food, one exam, one religion, one language and one culture. This will lead to one party, and finally to one man. There is no bigger danger than this. Even the Constitution defines India as a union of States, but saying this is now being viewed as anti-national. They cannot even digest a term from the Constitution. To save India, every State has to be saved," said Mr. Stalin.

He cautioned the BJP against misunderstanding its electoral successes as its ideology's successes. The party is dividing people by religion and language and diverting their attention for selfish interests. Such motives have been defeated in Indian politics many times and it will be defeated in the future too. The farmers' protest in Delhi had proved that autocracy cannot always win.

Mr. Vijayan said it is important to democratise Centre-State relations to ensure that all States equally get the necessary resources and spend as per their needs. The anti-democratic nature of this relationship was witnessed the most in Kerala when an elected communist government was dismissed in 1959.

He placed the evolution of the discussions on federal structure in a historical perspective, from the struggles for the formation of States based on languages, to the formation of State governments led by non-Congress parties from 1967 onwards and the opposition to the policies of globalisation from the States in the early 1990s to the present state of increased usurping of the powers of the States.

"The Congress, when it was in power, was never ready to democratise Centre-State relations and has stood against the federal system. The BJP-RSS, which has since the beginning opposed the system, has now intensified this attitude. It was even against the formation of States based on languages and also wanted a presidential style of governance instead of a parliamentary system. Each of their reforms us now aimed at weakening Centre-State relations and destroying the democratic system," said Mr. Vijayan.

He said that State's share of revenue as per the 15th Finance Commission has come down to 1.92% from 3.8% under the 10th Finance Commission despite the State's population being 2.59% of the country's. Surcharges and cess, which need not be shared with the States, now account for 15% of the Centre’s revenue receipts. Yet, the Union government continues to demand the States to forgo their meagre share of taxes. The failure in providing GST compensation has adversely affected a consumer State such as Kerala. This has also prevented the State from taking up projects to improve basic infrastructure and provide social welfare. The freedom to borrow has also been constrained using the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, said Mr. Vijayan.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said the Left and regional parties have to come together on such issues and must build a countrywide movement to defend federalism and Constitutional values.