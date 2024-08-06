Pinarayi slams Yadav for denigrating victims of Wayanad landslide disaster

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday slammed Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, for “denigrating” the victims of the catastrophic Wayanad landslide disaster by portraying them as “illegal inhabitants and encroachers who invited the natural calamity on themselves by their trespasses on nature”.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Vijayan said the landslide victims had built their lives on a patch of flat land 6.5 km away from the provenance of the July 30 landslide.

Heavy rain in a short period had caused the water-sogged high ground to tumble downhill on the residents of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Attamala. Moreover, the residential locality did not fall within a disaster-prone zone.

Mr Vijayan said Mr Yadav has attempted to distort facts by blaming illegal mining and illegal habitation for the disaster and falsely accused the government of giving political cover to the alleged violators.

Mr Vijayan pointed out that the nearest granite quarry was 10.5 km from the landslide’s origin and the disaster zone was 6.5 km below the natural calamity’s origin.

Mr Vijayan said Mr Yadav had done a disservice to the traumatised people of Kerala by othering the disaster victims as “illegal occupiers and trespassers”.

Mr Vijayan said Mr. Yadav seemed to have no clue about the 100-year-old storied history, sacrifices, and survival of Kerala’s settler farmers and plantation workers, their lives, ethos, or culture.

Mr Vijayan said the settlers had surmounted heavy odds to build their lives in a hostile environment, provide for their families, educate their children, and have at least a roof over their heads. They were sons of the soil, not illegal occupiers.

Mr Vijayan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the first to contact him in the early hours of July 30 and offer support.

However, Mr Vijayan said the central government’s mindset appeared to have changed, with narrow and divisive political interests kicking in. It manifested in the Central government wrongly faulting the State government for the disaster and enlisting scientists, “paid news” journalists, and opinion leaders to public articles supporting the Centre’s wrong narrative about the Wayanad disaster.