Pinarayi slams Amit Shah’s ‘anti-Kerala’ remarks

February 12, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Sunday, slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the latter’s alleged “anti-Kerala remark” on Sunday.

Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, Mr. Shah had said, somewhat cryptically, that only his party could keep Karnataka safe and “there is Kerala near you; I don’t want to say much”.

‘Oasis of secularism’

At a function organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] function in Kottayam, Mr. Vijayan challenged Mr. Shah to identify the peril Kerala posed to Karnataka. He said Kerala was an oasis of peace and secularism, and the Sangh Parivar agenda has found little traction in the State.

“In Kerala, there is no Sree Rama Sena, who ransacked a 150-year-old church during the 2021 Christmas season in Mangaluru. That must be perturbing for the BJP,” he said.

Without directly mentioning Mr. Shah’s remark that the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka “believed in the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan,” Mr. Vijayan said the BJP stoked communal divisions for political dividends by demonising minorities to turn public attention away from increasing poverty and hunger, the rising cost of living, and the unjustifiable concentration of wealth in an elite few.

Mr. Vijayan also retorted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “Congress and Communists wrestled with each other in Kerala while they were in cahoots in Tripura”.

Scene in Tripura

He said Mr. Modi knew that the BJP could exert influence in Tripura only after it brought the Congress rank and file to the Sangh Parivar fold through threats and inducements. “The Congress is BJP’s recruiting agency. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran had recently said that he could join the BJP at a moment’s notice”.

In Tripura, Congress worked merely switched over to the BJP. The same turncoats menaced CPI(M) workers at the BJP’s instance. Mr. Vijayan ruled out any electoral alliance with Congress but did not rule out tactical arrangements at the constituency level to defeat the BJP in Tripura.

He said Congress’s gentle approach to the Sangh Parivar saw the rise of Hindu majoritarian nationalism in the country. The BJP’s neoliberal policies dovetailed with that of the Congress. “To vote for Congress is tantamount to giving a leg-up to the BJP. The BJP knows that Congress MLAs and MPs will easily defect to the RSS fold once elected,” he said.