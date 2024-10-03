Pinarayi should quit, apologise: Anvar

Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should quit his post and apologise to the people for his statements linking Malappuram district and its people to the gold smuggling through Calicut International Airport, Karipur.

Talking to newspersons at his house at Edavanna on Thursday, Mr. Anvar said that the Mr. Vijayan had made alienating remarks against Malappuram and its people by linking them with the gold smuggling even before his controversial interview to The Hindu.

“He had said this before. His office issued a rejoinder only when it became a controversy. It was actually his stand. They made it a drama when it became a matter of discussion,” Mr. Anvar said.

He said that Mr. Vijayan should not only quit but also apologise to the people. “If he is finding it difficult to hand over his post to someone else, there is his daughter Veena and son-in-law Mohammed Riyas,” he said.

Referring to another LDF independent MLA from Malappuram district K.T. Jaleel rejecting him, Mr. Anvar said that Mr. Jaleel had borrowed someone else’s legs to walk. “He (Jaleel) may have withdrawn from his earlier move either because of fear or because of his inability to stand on his own,” said Mr. Anvar.

In his reply to Mr. Anvar, Mr. Jaleel pooh-poohed the allegation saying that he had never borrowed anyone’s legs in his life. Mr. Jaleel said he had never sought the help from any Independent MLA, including Manjalamkuzhi Ali when he contested in 2006, or from Mr. Anvar or Mr. Abdurahiman in 2016. He said he had delivered speeches for them, including Mr. Anvar, without taking a paisa from any.

“I did not fear the real Kunhalikutty when I was with the Indian Union Muslim League. Who should I be afraid of now? I respect Pinarayi Vijayan like a fatherly figure, and it will continue to be until my death. It is not fear, but love. I am not afraid of anyone but God and my parents,” said Mr. Jaleel.