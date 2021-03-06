Pinarayi seeks to allay fears

Even when the government is trying to reach the vaccines against COVID-19 to the people as fast as possible, a misinformation campaign unleashed by some regarding the vaccines has created apprehension amongst a section of the public, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
He says the apprehensions raised by some whether the vaccine against COVID-19 can lead to COVID infection are baseless.
The vaccine does not totally protect one against contracting COVID infection but affords a protection of nearly 70% after the two-dose schedule of vaccination is completed. The immunity kicks in only 14 days after the second dose is administered.
It will be unwise to ignore all COVID protocols just because one has taken the vaccine shots as one can still get the infection after vaccination.
Mr. Vijayan says a good number of people have reported side effects such as fever and fatigue post vaccination but these usually get resolved within two days. So far, over five lakh people have been administered the vaccine but no serious adverse effects have been reported. Hence, people should come forward to receive the vaccine without fear, Mr. Vijayan said.
