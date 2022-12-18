Pinarayi seeks to allay fears over buffer zone, flays attempts to ‘mislead’ public

December 18, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Asserting that the State government’s policy is to ensure that people can lead normal lives in the human habitations near buffer zones, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that attempts are being made by certain quarters to wilfully mislead the public over the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the Keralotsavam event organised by the State Youth Welfare Board in Kannur, he said the State government had let the Supreme Court know how its order regarding the buffer zone would affect the common people. The issue had been brought to the attention of the Union government too. The government had to conduct a satellite survey to identify the details of human habitation within the Supreme Court-proposed one-kilometre (aerial distance) encroachment-free buffer zone around 23 protected forests in the State to submit a report to the Supreme Court.

‘Not final document’

The survey was conducted with good intentions. However, on realising that not all details of human habitations were captured in the satellite survey, the government quickly took a stand that the survey result is not a final document, said Mr. Vijayan.

He said the government then appointed an expert committee under the chairmanship of the former Chief Justice of the West Bengal High Court, Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, to conduct a field study and identify local peculiarities. The government has thus made every attempt to make the report error-free. However, attempts were being made by some to spread falsehood. Those behind such attempts had clear intentions, which the public would see through.

‘Reject propaganda’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], in a statement issued on Sunday, appealed to the public to reject propaganda over the buffer zone issue. The State government had already made it clear that the court order regarding buffer zones was impractical in the State. The report prepared after the satellite survey was a preliminary one.

Many constructions were found missing in this survey. The government had also clarified that a field survey would be conducted to include all the constructions excluded in the satellite survey. The deadline to file complaints regarding this would also be extended. There was no cause for concern regarding the issue as the State government was committed to protect the environment as well as human habitations, said the statement.