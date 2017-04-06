Pinarayi seeks additionalallocation of foodgrains

Making a stronger pitch to the Centre, Kerala has sought additional allocation of rice and other foodgrains to compensate the reduction in the State’s share following the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In a letter to Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala’s socio-economic situation necessitated a higher allotment of foodgrains.

“The State had an allotment of 16.2 lakh tonnes of rice for several years after the targeted public distribution system was introduced in 1997. This was later slashed and the State had to depend on additional allocation to meet its requirements,” he said.

Pointing out that Kerala produced hardly 10% of its demand for foodgrains, Mr. Vijayan said the latest cut in the allocation would lead to a crisis in the State. ‘‘With only 46% of the population included in the ration priority list, Kerala’s allocation was expected to fall further to 14.25 tonnes,’’ the letter said.

The letter also cited the large number of migrant workers in Kerala, estimated at 35 lakh, to demand enhanced allocation from the Centre.

Mr. Vijayan said the government was committed to protecting the public distribution system in the State while implementing the NFSA. He urged Mr. Paswan to ensure additional allocation for Kerala till the State’s legitimate share was conceded. He demanded allotment of subsidised foodgrain for the APL category.