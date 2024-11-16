Pinarayi, Satheesan trade barbs over Lok Ayukta’s effectiveness and amendment law

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan crossed swords over the effectiveness of Kerala Lok Ayukta during the Lok Ayukta Day observance held here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan accused certain elements of attempting to tarnish the reputation of the anti-corruption watchdog in a subtle jab at the Opposition, while Mr. Satheesan charged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government with undermining the Lok Ayukta’s effectiveness through the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act.

Both leaders, actively campaigning in Palakkad for the upcoming byelection, participated in the event through videoconference.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said various quarters had been raising baseless criticisms against the ombudsman, echoing discussions from two years ago when the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill was introduced and subsequently passed in the Assembly.

“The amendment was necessary to address conflicts between the Lok Ayukta Law and constitutional provisions. Besides, Kerala was not the first State to introduce such an amendment. Nonetheless, the government was subjected to undue attack with the Lok Ayukta too not shown mercy. Despite such smear campaigns, the public support for the institution has grown, with more people turning to the Lok Ayukta for justice,” he said.

Mr. Satheesan struck a discordant note as he slammed the government for purportedly rendering the Lok Ayukta “toothless” through an amendment, which he claimed allowed those accused of corruption “to become a judge in their own cause”. He argued that the amendment had severely undermined the credibility of the institution.

The Congress leader also picked holes in the government’s claim that the number of cases before the Lok Ayukta had increased. He pointed to data tabled in the Assembly, which showed a dramatic decline in cases — from 1,578 in 2018 to just 305 in 2022 — contradicting the government’s narrative.

Law Minister P. Rajeeve delivered the keynote address, while Kerala Lok Ayukta N. Anil Kumar presided over the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.